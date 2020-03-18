Classes will move online for rest of the semester

Webster students will finish the spring 2020 semester online. President Julian Schuster announced the decision to move to an online setting in an email sent on March 18.

The email read as follows:

“As part of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, Webster University will extend the online delivery of previously scheduled on-ground courses through the end of the spring 2020 semester. On March 11, faculty, staff and students at most campus locations were directed to conduct these courses online through April 3. Since that time, additional Webster locations have moved to online instruction, and the rapidly developing conditions and guidance from public authorities has made clear that extending this to the end of the semester is the prudent move at this time.”

Ghana and Thailand were moved online yesterday. Not only have classes been moved online, but athletic events have been canceled. Adobe Creative Cloud has also opened up access for all students who have been moved online. The university has advised students to regularly check their emails for updates.

As always, this is a changing situation that The Journal is dedicated to reporting on. We will continue to update our community as often as possible.

