Back to Our Roots exhibit goes on display

Back to Our Roots opened for the public on Feb. 21. Artworks ranged from paintings to poetry, virtual reality experiences to films. Students have been working on the exhibit for months.

Webster’s Back to Our Roots art exhibit opened on Feb. 21. The student-run exhibit showcased a wide variety of work from a total of 23 students. The artwork itself ranged more traditional forms, like paintings, to performance art to paintings.

Exploring the modern, technologically-driven artistic landscape, one of the featured art pieces was an interactive virtual reality experience. Overall, artists used the exhibit to tackle the theme of reconciling with the past. The exhibit will run through March 20 at the Gateway Campus.

Photos were taken by Vanessa Jones.

