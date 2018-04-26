Holi Festival in pictures

Webster’s Student Association of India (SANGAM) brought the traditional Indian Holi Festival of Color to life on Wednesday. Students lived the experience with colored chalk, music, dancing and traditional Indian food. Student Vishal Thakkar said people celebrate Holi to welcome Spring and represent the triumph of good over evil.

“People use different colors and ways to spread love and joy to friends,” Thakkar said.

Thakkar, a member of SANGAM, said around 140 people attended the celebration in the Quad. The organization ordered food for 200 people and almost ran out of all food options.

