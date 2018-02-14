Home campus power outage; morning, evening classes canceled

UPDATED 4:30

Webster will close West, East and Maria halls for safety reasons due to the power outage at 5 p.m. The Webster Village apartments will still be open.

——————————————————–

UPDATED 3:00 p.m.

Ameren has notified Webster that the campus power will not be restored until after midnight Wednesday, Feb. 14. Night classes will be canceled.

Webster will provide food for residential students tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Marletto’s.

——————————————————–

UPDATED 12:30 p.m.

Ameren said the Webster Groves area power will not be restored before 4:00 p.m.

——————————————————–

Around 2,800 Ameren customers in the St. Louis area were out of power from 9:00 a.m. today. The numbers are going down. Ameren expects services to be restored by noon.

Most of Webster Groves is out of power including the entirety of Webster University’s home campus. All day classes on the home campus are canceled.

Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin said Webster is monitoring the restoration process. He said they will determine if night classes will continue by 3:00 p.m.

The Journal will update as more information comes in.

