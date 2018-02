A look at Webster’s ‘Adorn Or Disfigure’ art show

Student David Pulphus has 7 art pieces at Webster’s Student Art Show, Adorn Or Disfigure. One of his pieces talks about discrimination in society and how he perceives it as “cancer.” He used cigarette butts to symbolize cancer although it took him a couple months to gather all of them for the piece.

The gallery is open until Feb. 28. at Webster’s Arcade Building at 812 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Share this post