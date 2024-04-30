Webster works continues assisting community schools

Earlier this month, over 40 Webster students and faculty participated in a volunteer event earlier this month, known as Webster Works. The project, hosted by the Student Education Association (SEA), aims to benefit schools in the nearby community.

This year’s projects included sorting canned goods, creating wellness kits for teachers undergoing the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing season, writing thank-you cards and making eclipse glasses. From providing students who have housing struggles with food to giving teachers more time for themselves, each project has an impact.

“I know that some teachers were going to be up all night with their families making those eclipse glasses. Now they don’t have to do that anymore,” director of Webster’s Student Literacy Corps Kate Northcott said.

The eclipse glasses were used by students at The Soulard School during the partial solar eclipse April 8. SEA also partnered with Hancock Elementary, Momentum Charter Academy, Patrick Henry Downtown Academy Elementary and Nahed Chapman New American Academy.

Patrick Henry Downtown Academy Elementary and Nahed Chapman New American Academy will each be receiving a portion of the 2,900 cans collected during the food drive. These cans will go to students with unstable housing or refugees in need.

“Every year, all the SEA officers try to go and deliver the stuff together,” SEA co-chair Alyssa Pratt said. “The kids, they come up and thank you… you can just tell they’re so appreciative.”

Pratt, along with SEA chair Samantha Finder, reintroduced the group on campus after it dropped off because of the pandemic. They realized that Webster Works, which was initially run by Webster, also appeared to drop off during this time. So for the past two years, they have ensured the volunteer opportunity on campus for students.

“Back home in Aruba, I used to do a lot of volunteering while I was also attending university,” Narisa Khan said. “I found it’s a very amazing thing to help out and show support.

Khan, president of Sangam, which represents Indian and Desi students on campus, has also encouraged others to help out SEA by getting involved in this event.

“I want to show other students that this is also something that we can do here and participate in,” Khan said. “It’s pretty good for ourselves as well because we learn about working in teams and meeting new people.”

Pratt is hopeful for the impact of this event to continue growing in the future as more schools get involved. As rapport grows between both groups, so, too, can the amount of projects that SEA is trusted to help with.

Historically, SEA has delivered books to students within the partnered schools. SEA still sees the results of the service today, making its efforts long lasting and important for the community it serves.



“They’d see your wagon of books and they were like ‘Oh my God!’,” Pratt explained. “We still get pictures a lot of kids who are reading their books and it’s really nice just to be a part of that.”

Share this post

Related