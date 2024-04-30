Drag artist Maxi Glamour runs as first non-binary committee member for City of St. Louis

Maxi Glamour, a non-binary Webster student, is campaigning to serve as the first committeeperson for St. Louis City’s 3rd Ward.

Glamour, who believes in St. Louis’ “unparalleled potential,” decided to run for office in hopes for the city to better understand the people in their community.

The drag queen hopes to decriminalize sex work and the use of psilocybin (psychedelic drugs), as well as divest military spending and implement policies that promote ecological sustainability.

Glamour also aims to provide justice to trans, intersex and non-binary individuals. They believe St. Louis can become better by recognizing diverse gender identities in official documents and banning non-consensual medical interventions for intersex minors. In addition, they’re calling for publicly-funded K-12 school programs that better equip students to alleviate the effects of gender-based bullying.

Glamour wants to redefine the role of committeeperson, advocating for a gender-expansive approach to the role that reflects the diversity within the St. Louis community. They’re also promoting non-binary representation in government and hope to challenge gender essentialism, which is the belief that males and females are born with distinctively different natures that are determined biologically rather than culturally.

The committeeperson candidate believes non-binary voices are vital ones to be heard, citing the language used in Section 115.607 that says “the membership of a county or city committee of each established political party shall consist of a man and a woman elected from each precinct, township, or ward in the county or city” as being non-inclusive toward non-binary individuals.

“By that clear distinction, it really does not allow space for non-binary, intersex or trans people within that political system for this role,” Glamour said. “If I get the win, I’ll be suing the state and allowing space for a more nuanced approach to gender within this role so that we can move past the reductive analysis of gender and to move more into a gender-expansive ideology within our government framework.”

Local performance artist Lindy Wormwood says that Glamour’s views align with her own in terms of environmental issues, justice system reforms and healthcare. Wormwood also thinks the inclusion of a non-binary, non-white creative in public office would be an asset.

“Maxi is an original and I think they have guts and integrity in what they do in the community,” Wormwood said. “I think even if they don’t get elected, just having them in the race is important and makes a difference.”

Even Glamour realizes that their pro-trans rights, pro-sex work, antiwar and other progressive perspective on issues might make some voters feel wary. However, their commitment to foster a society where every individual’s rights and dignity are upheld remains intact.

“My goal is to create an inclusive environment where all voices are heard and respected. If elected, I will advocate that our policies are not just theoretical ideals, but prosperous solutions that promote equitable justice,” Glamour said.

Glamour knows it is crucial for young people to get involved, have a voice, and educate themselves in government, both locally and federally. They support students considering options beyond the Democratic and Republican parties.

They also believe that since college students are learning and shaping who they are as individuals, it is important for plurality to be allowed within political analysis.

While Glamour can acknowledge they are not a competitive person, they know their resilience. They don’t want to adhere to the “common rules” of what people associate with typical United States politicians.

“I can’t control the past nor can I control the future,” Glamour said. “Right now seems like a good time to advocate for self control.”

Glamour’s name will be on the ballot Aug. 6 for the primary election in the City of St. Louis.

