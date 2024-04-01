Glen Park Apartments no longer an option for on-campus living

The Glen Park Apartments, located on Lockwood Avenue, will no longer be an on-campus housing option next school year.

“After a careful review of student housing preferences, experiences, and student needs, Webster Housing is exploring options that we believe will better meet the needs and desires of our students,” an email, sent to students on March 7 from the Housing and Residential Life office, read.

Webster University’s lease agreement with Glen Park ends July 31, 2024. Students who signed up to live at Glen Park can cancel their housing contract without penalty until May 1.

Glen Park Apartments are still a housing option for students, but will not be classified as on-campus living. Students would have to rent directly from Glen Park management. Glen Park currently houses approximately 85 students. Webster Village and Big Bend apartments will continue to be an on-campus option for students.

Housing and Residential Life is available for further questions at housing@webster.edu.

