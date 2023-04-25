Webster’s Ghana campus closing by end of 2023

The Webster University Accra, Ghana campus will close by the end of this year. For the last eight years, the Ghana campus has hosted both international and local students with five major programs and two minor programs offered.

“Webster Ghana has faced the same challenges as many U.S.-based institutions, including the pandemic, declining enrollment and high inflation. As a result of these challenges, Webster University will begin to teach out,” Webster’s Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin said in a statement on March 10 about the closing.

In the same statement, Giblin noted the positives of the Ghana campus in its early existence.

“The campus has evolved into a vibrant social hub that hosts community discussions and special events on important regional and international topics, ranging from women’s rights to debates around diversity, equity and inclusion,” Giblin said.

Current students at the Ghana campus who are set to complete their degrees this December can still graduate before the campus closes at the end of the year. However, not every student will get that opportunity.

Nana Adwoa Martin is a sophomore transfer student from the Ghana campus currently studying in Webster Groves. According to Martin, Ghana universities aren’t always as likely to transfer credits from school to school.

“I initially wanted to go back, so now it is no longer going to be an option, and I would probably have to transfer here,” Martin said.

This comes two years after Webster’s Thailand campus closed, leaving students once again with the difficult decision of whether to continue their studies elsewhere.

Giblin declined further requests for comment, stating both Chancellor Beth Stroble and President Julian Schuester were not taking questions at this time.

Share this post