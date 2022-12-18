Fandom businesses thrive in St. Louis

From conventions to small businesses that celebrate hobbies like games and anime, St. Louis is becoming a hot destination for fandom.

St. Louis has always had fandoms, though their presence was previously limited. Conventions as general as sci-fi or games and as niche as “My Little Pony” (that is to say, niche before “Friendship is Magic”) have all called St. Louis their home. Over time, smaller conventions disbanded and left bigger ones like Anime St. Louis as the main local options, but even these were small compared to big cities like Los Angeles.

Fandoms often associate the most well-known events and businesses with the East and West coasts – home to events like New York Comic Con and California’s Anime Expo – as well as Texas, where companies like anime licenser Funimation are stationed. However, corporations behind major franchises are taking notice of St. Louis, including two California- based game companies, “League of Legends” developer Riot Games and “Pokemon GO” developer Niantic.

According to Amir Kurtovic of the St. Louis Business Journal, Riot Games opened its St. Louis office – the second of three North American offices – at 7777 Bonhomme Ave. in Clayton in June 2012. Scalability architect Scott Delap, who wanted to work closer to his roots in St. Louis, started with a team of 20 local employees that doubled by March 2013.

“The great thing about running a video game company in St. Louis, Beemer said, is there isn’t a lot of local competition for top talent like there would be in California,” Kurtovic wrote. “Riot Games hires seasoned engineers and developers and also attracts interns and top graduates from Washington University and the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.”