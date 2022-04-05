Webster to add two new colleges

On June 1, Webster University will add the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. The school will provide opportunities for both graduate and undergraduate learners.

According to a Webster University News article, the launch of the college aims to give “students and faculty members greater opportunities to collaborate.”

“The reorganization and the formation of the new academic unit will allow for better coordination among various disciplines and traditional majors at Webster University. It will increase the focus on the humanities and social sciences and further strengthen the university’s academic foundation. This will enable each unit to strengthen its own identity while meeting student needs,” Webster University President Julian Schuster said in a Webster University News article.

The launch of this school will be synchronized with the launch of another college as well: the College of Science and Health. This college launches roughly five years after the opening of the interdisciplinary science building.

“Creating this new college provides greater visibility for academic strengths in the disciplines of science and health and forms the foundation for even greater impact in the future,” Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble said in the Webster University News article on the college.

