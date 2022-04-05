103rd commencement speaker announced

Djibril Diallo has been named Webster University’s 103rd commencement speaker. Diallo is the president and CEO of the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) and has been since 2018.

Diallo served as the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS regular director for Western and Central Africa, the director of the U.N. New York Office of Sport for Development and Peace, the director of communications for U.N. Development Programme and the special advisor to the executive director of the U.N. International Children’s Emergency Fund.

Webster University has been affiliated with ARDN since 2017 when the school signed a memorandum of understanding, launching a partnership to address intergenerational leadership in women among the diaspora. Additionally, ARDN and the university partnered to advance ARDN’s Red Card Campaign, which raises awareness and promotes pledging support to end violence and discrimination against women.

“Djibril Diallo has spent his career encouraging young people, advocating for international human rights and building partnerships and networks that focus on the need for all of us to engage in the world’s most critical issues and challenges,” Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble said. “His life and career embody the values of individual excellence and global citizenship, aligning well with Webster’s mission.”

The 103rd commencement will be held on May 13 and 14, 2022.

