Webster University is holding a Career Closet Pop-Up Event, hosted by Webster employees Trezette Dixon, Anne Geraghty-Rathert, John Holste, Joy Leopold and John Link.

The event is designed to provide Webster students with donated professional and business-casual clothing to help them prepare for career-oriented events, such as interviews. The Career Closet is free and includes all genders and sizes. The Career Closet will include items such as blazers, suits, dresses, skirts, pants, shirts, ties and belts. According to an email from Geraghty-Rathert, items will be in gently used, new or like-new condition.

“Items are undamaged, in clean and ready-to-wear condition and free from strong odors including mothball, smoke and body odor,” Geraghty-Rathert said.

The Career Closet will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in room 102 of the East Academic Building on Friday, April 1. All students are welcome and encouraged to attend.

