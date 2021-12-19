Chris Hrabe balances life as radio host and Webster instructor

Webster university adjunct professor Christopher Hrabe has been at Webster since 2019. He said sports radio and broadcasting are careers he has always been interested in.

Christopher Hrabe continues to make an impact within not only St. Louis city, but also Webster University. Hrabe is a host and reporter for Blue Note Productions, the video production branch of the St. Louis Blues. He is also an adjunct professor at Webster University.

Hrabe said that, growing up in Chicago, sports radio and broadcasting is something he’s always wanted to do.

“Before first or second grade, I remember I would spread the newspaper out and check the box scores first thing in the morning,” Hrabe said. I just loved the announcers and I would listen to the [Chicago] Bulls, the [Chicago] Bears, stay up late listening to sports talk radio and just loved it.”

Hrabe got the chance to work with the “D” team announcers as a freshman in high school and had opportunities to travel the state calling all kinds of sports. He later graduated from the University of Missouri in 2008 with a B.A. in broadcast journalism.

“This is what I’ve always wanted,” Hrabe said. “I’ve never had a backup plan.”

Scott Jensen, professor of sports communication at Webster University,immediately recognized the passion Hrabe had. Jensen approached Hrabe about teaching a sport announcing class at Webster University.

“After I met him, his love for what he does and ideas for how to develop a broadcast curriculum sold me,” Jensen said.

Hrabe said he was a little overwhelmed when he first started to teach sports announcing at Webster in 2019. He claimed any apprehension he had is in the rear-view mirror now.

“I try to help my students with things they’ll use,” Hrabe said. “Not only in broadcasting, but in any field like booking interviews, approaching someone and having a conversation, being able to dress and carry yourself the right way.”

Digital Content Coordinator at KMOX News, Sam Masterson, met Chris Hrabe through an internship in 2012. Masterson interned at KMOX during the summer between his sophomore and junior year of college and had the opportunity to work during Hrabe’s show.

“Personality is the first thing you notice about Chris; he is a personality,” Masterson said. “He’s a really good guy and a really good sports and radio host. He definitely loves what he does and I don’t think I’ve ever met someone that doesn’t get along with him right away,” Masterson said.

Boisterous, passionate and funny is how Masterson described Hrabe. Jensen described Hrabe with big ideas, genuine and a sports fan.

“I think this can be a business that can be really tough and competitive and it can wear on you,” Hrabe said. “But this is all I’ve wanted to do, so hopefully I can be someone that people say they were glad to work with.”

Hrabe said he hopes to keep things rolling with his class in the spring. He said students interested don’t need any experience – just enthusiasm and an open mind.

