The Journal On-Air Episode #6: The Finale includes an interview with the SGA president, graduation opinions

Vaccine clinics, the student government association and favorite businesses are all included in this last episode of The Journal On-Air.

For one last time, the Journal On-Air recaps the latest news regarding the Webster community.

In this episode, we talk about the vaccination clinics Webster organized. There’s also an interview with the outgoing Student Government Association (SGA) president Sarah Hill on everything SGA has accomplished over the 2020-2021 school year. Lifestyle discusses favorite Webster restaurants. Robby Floyd talks soccer and tennis, then we head over to the opinion section with Tristyn Smith discussing the latest in politics. Editor-in-chief Jenna Jones is joined by Hanna Holthaus to talk about what they regret regarding their college experience as they graduate.

Code Embed: Cannot use CODE1 as a global code as it is being used to store 19 unique pieces of code in 20 posts

Share this post

Related