Letter from the Editor: Please get vaccinated

Dear Students and Faculty at Webster University,

As of April 19, COVID-19 vaccinations became available to every adult in the United States. With the availability of the vaccine, we urge you to please get vaccinated. We are so close to normalcy, so close to being able to see everyone maskless once again. In order to have that, we need people to take into consideration not only their life, but others around them.

Please get vaccinated. We at The Journal hope to one day see on-campus events and in-person classes again. Getting vaccinated is our first step in being able to see that day.

Sincerely,

The Journal Editorial Staff

