Amy Coney Barrett can’t compare to RBG

Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought her whole life for the opposite of what Amy Coney Barrett stands for.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as a judge on the federal courts for 13 years before she began her tenure as a Supreme Court Justice for 27 years. Amy Coney Barrett has been a judge for almost three years.

For the GOP to make merchandise calling Barrett the “Notorious ACB” is a disgrace. Barrett cannot hold a candle to Ginsburg.

Barrett holds an originalist perspective on the Constitution, meaning the way the Constitution was written by the founding fathers is the standard to hold laws to. Yes, that means the muskets we were firing back in 1776 are held to the same standard as AR-15s. One’s significantly more deadly, but hey, the founding fathers knew technology would become so evolved and that’s why the Second Amendment was written.

Barrett, a Catholic, has seven children and has ties to a group called “People of Praise.” This group, before the hit show “The Handmaid’s Tale,” called wives “handmaids” and husbands “heads.” The group also believes women should submit to their husbands. A “charismatic religious group” placing women in a subordinate position? Ginsburg would not be pleased.

Not only do I have a problem with her thinking women should be submissive, I take an issue with the lack of knowledge on her views of abortion rights. Where does Barrett stand? We’ve never seen her actually rule on abortion. She voted to uphold an Indiana law to bury fetal remains and voted to rehear a challenge to Indiana’s parental notification law in 2019. The law in question would require abortion clinics to notify the parents of teen girls that their daughter was having an abortion procedure. However, Barrett did vote to uphold a law that banned “sidewalk counselors” at abortion clinics from approaching women who are entering the building.

In June, Barrett dissented from a decision that upheld a block on the Trump administration trying to enforce a “public charge” rule. The rule would deny non-citizens a green card if the government believed they would rely on public assistance. Arguably, this shows immigrants may not be in the best situation if Barrett was elected to the Supreme Court. With Trump trying to remove the Dreamers Act earlier this year, it may be possible for other issues to arise with immigrants that Barrett may side with the president on.

Ginsburg fought her whole life for the opposite of what Barrett stands for. The Supreme Court Justice would be rolling in her grave if the Republican senators decided to elect her into the court. On Oct. 12, when the Senate moves forward with the nomination process, Ginsburg should be at the forefront of these senators’ minds. They should honor her memory and her wish to not be replaced until a new president is installed.

