Bernie Sanders wins Webster College Democrats mock election

It may have been a rough Super Tuesday for Senator Bernie Sanders, but he won big at Webster on March 3.

Blain McVey, president of the Webster University College Democrats (WUCD), hosted the second mock election of the year in the Sunnen Lounge on March 3. Taking place on Super Tuesday, a big day in politics due to the number of states voting in primary elections, Bernie Sanders won the WUCD votes.

Taking second place was Elizabeth Warren. No other candidate was considered viable, meaning no votes, by the end of the first round.

This election had nearly the opposite responses to the real elections taking place across the United States. Sanders won several states with Joe Biden ultimately having the bigger debates. Warren did not secure any wins of the night.

The results of Super Tuesday were as followed, provided by the Associated Press:

Alabama: 100% reporting – Joe Biden

Arkansas: 100% reporting –Joe Biden

California: 90% reporting – Bernie Sanders

Colorado: 79% reporting – Bernie Sanders

Maine: 98% reporting – Joe Biden

Massachusetts: 99% reporting – Joe Biden

Minnesota:100% reporting –Joe Biden

North Carolina: 100% reporting – Joe Biden

Oklahoma: 100% reporting – Joe Biden

Tennessee: 100% reporting – Joe Biden

Texas: 99% reporting – Joe Biden

Utah: 74% reporting – Bernie Sanders

Vermont: 100% reporting – Bernie Sanders

Virginia: 100% reporting- Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg won the America Samoa but dropped out early this morning. WUCD hosted a watch party after their mock election. The students ate pizza and other snacks while watching the votes roll in. Missouri votes March 10.

