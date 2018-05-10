Webster’s iFest brings diversity ‘under one roof’ By Katie Slinger | May 10th, 2018 Share this post Related Related Posts Webster's soccer club shows multicultural diversityAt Webster University, the Socceroos are not to be confused with the Australian National football… iFest 2017 lets students experience new culturesInternational Festival, otherwise known as iFest, is an annual event at Webster University. Food, dancing,… VIDEO: Henna tattoos, hair braids and international food at iFestStudent Cora McNeese was tattooed with Mehndi henna art for the first time and student…