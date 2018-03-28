Alumni Association announced winners for Outstanding Alumni Award

The Webster University Alumni Association announced its winners for the 2018 Outstanding Alumni Award. Winners include Jennifer Johnson Cano, Congresswoman Val Demings, Matthew Horn, Tom Lange and Al Merschen. The award honors alumni from Webster’s five campuses for volunteer and professional achievements.

Jennifer Johnson Cano earned her bachelor degree in music from Webster University. She is an opera singer who has appeared in over 100 performances with The Metropolitan Opera. She has appeared in performances in the New York Philharmonic and performed at Neil Armstrong’s funeral. She has won various awards, including the 2014 George London Award.

Congresswoman Val Demings earned a master’s degree in public administration from the Orlando Campus at Webster University. She was Orlando’s first female chief of police. Demings enacted a variety of community service outreach programs while on the force, including Operation Positive Direction — a program aimed at helping at-risk youth.

Matthew Horn earned a master’s degree in reading from Webster University. Horn has been a teacher at University City High school for six years, and is an assistant coach on the football team. He has been involved a variety of programs within the school, including Gateway2Change — a program designed to bring students together to discuss issues about race. He was named regional teacher of the 2017-2018 school board and was one of six state finalists.

Tom Lange earned his bachelor’s in public relations from Webster University. Lange is the vice president of Corporate Communications for Union Pacific. He is a member of the the National Press Club and Webster’s School of Communications Advisory Board, among other clubs.

Al Merschen graduated from Webster University’s College of Arts and Sciences. Merschem held a position at Fontbonne as well as Mount St. Mary’s University. He started a marketing consulting agency on international tourism called Myriad while teaching. It is now the leading company in the industry, and has business in five continents.

The award ceremony will be held during the winners’ college recognition ceremony on May 12th at the Muny Theatre.

