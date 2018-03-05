Webster groves campus to reopen at following water main break

Webster University’s home campus in Webster Groves will reopen at 10 a.m. today. All of its Monday classes will also continue after 10 a.m.

The campus was closed and classes were canceled after a water main broke in the Old Orchard area of Webster Groves around 8 a.m.

The break caused the university’s water pressure to drop, said Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin. Giblin said American Water company confirmed the campus buildings were losing water.

“Because that means that fire suppression systems as well as restrooms were no longer functional, we now have a potential safety hazard,” Giblin said.

Giblin said American Water water contacted the university and said it was rerouting water around the break in downtown Webster Groves. Giblin said the water pressure has returned to the campus. The campus will reopen and resume its classes and activities after 10 a.m.

