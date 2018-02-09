Forensics and Debate team co-sponsors shoe drive

Webster’s Forensic and Debate team is co-sponsoring a shoe drive through 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 10th. Donations can be made on Saturday, Feb. 10th at 6 p.m. in Room 239 of the East Academic Building (EAB) during SLUDL’s tournament at Webster.

Donations will go to the Urban Debate League both in St. Louis and in Houston. Those affected by Hurricane Harvey will also be receiving donations.

The St. Louis Urban Debate League (SLUDL) supports debate teams in 12 high schools and three middle schools across the St. Louis area. The organization was founded in 2008, and supports debate teams in underserved areas in St. Louis. The league holds professional development programs for teachers and coaches as well as student workshops. They host six competitive debate tournaments throughout the school year. Webster will host their city championship tournament this weekend.

Scott Jensen is the shoe drive coordinator. He can be contacted at jensensc@webster.edu or by phone (314-968-7439) for more information or with any questions. Jensen is the director of the Forensics and Debate program at Webster. He is also a member of the St. Louis Urban Debate League Board of Directors.

