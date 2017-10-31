Cuban grandmaster wins SPICE Cup

The eleventh annual SPICE Cup ended in a three way tie, in which a tiebreaker was used to determine the champion.

Cuban grandmaster (GM) Lazaro Bruton Batista bested fellow Cuban GM Yunieski Quesada and Polish GM and St. Louis University student Darius Swiercz in tiebreakers to capture the first place trophy. This is only the second time since the SPICE Cup came to Webster University that a Webster chess player did not win or tie for first place.

Sixty-one chess players from 19 different countries competed in the SPICE Cup, which lasted from Oct. 21-26 at the Clayton Plaza Hotel. In all, 21 grandmasters competed in the tournament.

Ray Robson finished in fifth place, which was the highest among chess players from Webster University. Robson had previously won the SPICE Cup in 2012 and tied for first place last year.

Webster chess players Alexsandr Shimanov and Illia Nyzhnyk also finished in the top ten of the 2017 SPICE Cup.

