Marletto’s offers food from countries on travel ban list

Webster University’s biggest cafe, Marletto’s Marketplace, offered food Feb. 28 from the seven countries included in President Trump’s original travel ban. Seven dishes were served – one from each of the countries.

The food choices included ground beef kebabs from Iraq, basbousa cake from Somalia, yogurt and tahini dip with hummus from Sudan, lentil and spinach salad from Libya, joojeb chicken kebab from Iran, banana malikia from Yemen and fattoush salad from Syria. Each dish was accompanied by the flag of the country it was from and by a small explanation of what the food was.

The food, served at lunch time, was provided by a local supplier of Middle Eastern cuisine and prepared by Marletto’s executive chef.

