Bomb threat cancels military campus classes

Night classes were canceled at Webster University’s Scott Air Force Base (SAFB) location after a bomb threat was called in at the base.

Parts of the base, which is located in Illinois, were evacuated Monday night after a bomb threat was called in to its medical clinic and a suspicious package was spotted at the nearby gym building.

After investigating, emergency responders concluded there was nothing of concern in either area. The base was then able to resume normal operations. Authorities are currently not releasing any more information about the incident.

Webster SAFB campus director Susan Schultz was informed of the threat around 4:45 p.m. and said she quickly made the decision to cancel classes.

While several buildings on the base were ordered to evacuate, the education center where Webster holds classes was not one of them. The center is located about a mile away from the clinic.

“The education center was not impacted, they didn’t evacuate,” Schultz said. “We made the decision because students were not able to get on base.”

Webster offers classes in 36 military locations, including 15 air force bases. In the Military Times’ 2017 ranking of best colleges for veterans and active-duty military personnel, Webster was ranked first in Missouri and eighth nationwide.

