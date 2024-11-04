Goutham Adulapuri amplifies international student voice

Goutham Adulapuri has come a long way from home. In the spring of 2023, he left Telangana, Waragal, in South India for Webster Groves. He has since made Webster University history within his first year here, funding 68 clubs through the Student Government Association (SGA) as Vice President and budget committee chair by communicating with club leaders and prioritizing funding that would benefit the greatest number of students.

Adulapuri enrolled as a graduate student, hoping to further his education in information technology and management. His first year at Webster was challenging, as he remembers spending much of the time feeling afraid and not being very talkative. Adulapuri’s involvement in the SGA began in the summer of 2023r after he received an email about the elections for the upcoming school year.

“I just got involved from there because I felt how very difficult it was being an international student,” Adulapuri said. “So I thought if I could become that measure for student inclusion and diversity, it could help me, as well as people who are international. I thought I could be the right person to be there because I felt how it was.”

Adulapuri lost his initial run for ambassador for student inclusion by just four votes; however, his story with SGA did not end there. He received more votes for the comptroller position and happily accepted it.

“As comptroller, I needed to take our budget, and in that case, I could promote more clubs, as well,” Adulapuri said. “So luckily, I got an opportunity. With no second thought, I just joined SGA.”

He served as the budget committee chair, in addition to his comptroller position. Adulapuri was able to achieve his success of funding 68 clubs with $95,000 of the budget by exercising planning and collaboration. As the budget committee chair, he made sure to listen to the needs of each club to maximize the impact of the available funds.

Jennifer Stewart, co-director of WebsterLEADS and director of Student Engagement, has been a pillar for Adulapuri since he came to Webster.

“Having Goutham as an involved graduate student really brings up a different perspective that is sometimes hard to get,” Stewart said. “He challenges us to think about things from more than just a traditional undergraduate perspective and makes sure those voices are in the room where change can be made.”

Current SGA president Matthew Langston, who served as comptroller prior to Adulapuri, has taken on the role of mentor and teacher.

“One of my favorite stories is one night I was in the Student Leadership Center working on some stuff. During that time, [Adulapuri] was having an event in the Sunnen Lounge. He went out of his way to find me and brought me to the event just because he wanted me to have fun,” Langston said. “He always goes out of his way for other people and is so kind. I literally cannot describe how nice of a human being he is.”

Sharan Vagalaboina, an international student from the same region as Adulapuri, did not know much about campus involvement when she arrived in the spring as a graduate student. It was Adulapuri who helped her navigate the waters of SGA, guiding her through the process of running for the position of senator-at-large before she was elected..

“His advocacy for international students has had a significant impact on my experience at Webster,” Vagalaboina said. “By raising awareness about the unique challenges we face, he’s ensured that our voices are heard. His efforts have made me feel more supported and valued as an international student. Whether it’s through organizing cultural events or offering guidance on navigating campus life, his dedication has created a more inclusive environment where I feel I belong and can thrive.”

SGA is meant to be a voice for all students, while SANGAM, Webster’s Desi organization, focuses specifically on Indian and Desi perspectives of students. SANGAM ensures the culture is well represented in the university setting and that the voices of the Indian and Desi students on campus are heard.

Adulapuri didn’t know about SANGAM until he met one of its co-founders, Narisa Khan, at a Diwali event hosted by the club. Upon realizing the club needed more uplifting by students, Adulapuri was able to step in as vice president. From there, the two began to plan events to enlarge the diversity of involvement opportunities on campus.

“I think that [Goutham] is always very thoughtful about the work that he does both within SGA and SANGAM. He is really great about sharing the successes of these groups, which is so helpful to raise the awareness on campus for all students,” Stewart said.

In May, Adulapuri received the Making a Difference Award from Webster University, while SANGAM was honored for its contributions to cultural awareness. Adulapuri, who now serves as vice president of SGA, has also been appointed president of SANGAM.

The Indian and Desi population at Webster University is growing exponentially. This uptick has increased diversity and the need for clubs that celebrate different cultures – a need that Adulapuri is not afraid to take on.

Last month, SANGAM hosted Vinayaka Chavithi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, a significant Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. The celebration, which featured a traditional pooja led by a priest, brought in a lively crowd of approximately 250 students.

“It was a continuous flow of people coming in and going, and we had a good photo session. We captured all the good moments,” Adulapuri said. “When people come to know what is actually happening on campus … the more involvement and growth of campus life. That’s the reason student voices are a must and should be on campus.”

