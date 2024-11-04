Gen Z prepares for the polls

Voters 18 to 25 find their footing in critical presidential election

Ashley Caravello is a political pioneer at Webster University. Prior to becoming president of WebsterVotes, a student-led organization that encourages political engagement and education during election seasons, Caravello resided in a small southern Illinois town where she describes politics as taboo.

“Just being there, I was not able to get a whole lot of political experience. You see a lot of local elections but besides the yard signs, you do not really see a lot of people engaging in politics or discussing it,” she said.

Caravello was shocked by the level of political involvement in the Webster community. After a few years as a residence hall assistant, she searched for another position that allowed her to further amplify her voice in the community.

“What do I do next? What do I put my time into that leaves an impact on the Webster community, but also fulfills my sense of self and has a bigger impact?” Caravello said.

Caravello found her new purpose over the summer when she was appointed WebsterVotes president. She can often be found wearing her signature patriotic top hat and listening to students’ input. She uses her position to inspire them to share their voice by providing a safe space for students of all cultures to watch debates, celebrate holidays such as Constitution Day, and facilitate various events throughout the entire election season to spread awareness.

Generation Z, or individuals born between 1997 and 2012, is entering an increasingly divisive political climate.

“In terms of the current climate that young people are dealing with is different from previous climates, the extent of political polarization is very strong,” said Gwyneth Williams, Political Science professor. “Certainly, in modern history, it is unique – not if you go back to the Civil War, but in modern history, there hasn’t been this level of polarization. It’s seeping into all areas of our culture. It’s not just who we vote for, it’s the neighborhood we live in, it’s what we watch on Netflix, it’s the products we buy and it’s where we go on vacation. The political differences are causing big, wide cultural differences. We aren’t hanging out with people who have different views … that is not necessarily a good thing. That is a condition that young people are dealing with that they were not 20 years ago.”

According to a poll by the Harvard Kennedy School, Only 49% of voters under 30 “definitely” planned to cast a ballot, down from the 54% of young Americans under 30 who voted in 2020. An abundance of constitutional changes have fueled the fiery political climate, one of the most controversial being the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, which stripped women of their right to have an abortion, along with other reproductive rights.

Such social and human rights issues hit home for Gen-Z members like Webster sophomore Marybeth Comer.

“The issues that are at the forefront of my mind are abortion and bodily autonomy because those are things that directly affect me. The topics such as LGBTQ+ rights affect me because I have so many loved ones that are a part of that community,” Comer said.

Millennials and Gen-Z voters will account for half the electorate by 2028, according to a study by UC Berkeley. If the two major parties unite on issues, a new era of government with its priorities set on social justice and reproductive rights may emerge. In order to accomplish this, young generations of voters are being encouraged to get out and vote more than ever.

“You cannot complain about something if you are not going to do anything to fix it. As people get older and stop voting, it’s important for us to move in and continue to vote so we can have a say in what our future will be,” Webster senior Abby Szydlowski said.

Disengagement is not unique to Gen Z, as the 18 to 25 age group tends to have the lowest voter turnout, regardless of generation. However, the exposure to media and its drastic consequences on political culture in their upbringings is. Young voters cope with the strenuous political climate in traditionally unconventional ways, such as informal comment section debates. In the age of social media, political participation looks different than it did in the past.

“They are differently engaged because they might not be staffing the polls, but they are putting their voices out on social media and amplifying their views, which is really helpful. But we also must remember that things such as working at the polls are necessary, so the election is successful and runs properly,” Caravello said, adding getting involved in local politics is another way to become engaged. “You can write letters to your local Congress people and governors to make suggestions. Obviously, they are not going to favor a single person’s opinion, but if they hear enough of it, they might actually reassess policies to favor what the younger generations desire.”

Social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X dominate as the information hub for many young voters. While social media can generate educational discourse, using it as one’s only source of interaction is harmful.

“I think there’s a lot of evidence now that social media and just being on our devices is causing a whole lot of social disruption, increasing loneliness, increasing disengagement and breaking social ties,” Williams said. “Younger people are more affected by it because they are now being raised in it and are often not getting those social skills that older generations had. Sometimes political engagement is seen as posting something on a blog as opposed to going and lobbying members of the state legislature to actually take direct political action.”

But for some students, social media has had a positive impact on political outlook and engagement.

“Social media has played a part in my vote, especially after having some differing beliefs from Kamala [Harris] because engaging in online discourse helped me gain confidence in her as a pick for president,” Comer said.

Social media can be educational for young voters to learn about the political process, such as the electoral college – one of the main reasons cited as a source of frustration and distrust with the process of electing a president.

“In terms of the presidential election, Missouri is not going to go for Harris, it is going to go for Trump. If a student is not supporting Donald Trump and they live in another state, they may want to vote in the other state where it makes a difference,” Williams said.

The last few election results have been determined by tight races in swing states, which gives off the impression that those votes matter more than those of non-swing states. Living in a state whose dominant political party clashes with one’s values can be extremely discouraging, but it is no reason not to vote.

“It might not seem to matter based on what state you are registered in if your state leans one way, but it could still make a difference. Your state could flip … you just don’t know,” Caravello said. “Historically, certain states have been the same color for decades, yes. But you never know how a new generation of voters might react.”

As the 2024 presidential election draws near, it is imperative for young voters to stay informed on issues and get involved politically. In spite of the current political turmoil, Gen-Z voters have the ability to incite the improvements they seek within the government and inspire a new era of progress.

“Exercising your right to vote and your voice in this country is your biggest superpower,” Comer said. “Nothing will ever change if you do not act on it yourself. People have worked so hard for us to be able to have these rights to vote and I think by not exercising that, you’re doing a disservice.”

