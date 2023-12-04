The Journal’s guide to holiday fun in STL

The St. Louis holiday scene is never a dull one. There are fun and exciting holiday events all around the St. Louis metropolitan area—something for families, friends or couples looking for a merry and memorable night.

Here’s our list of jolly events in and around St. Louis during this holiday season:

The Polar Express Train Ride at Union Station

In this major St. Louis holiday tradition, families can stop at Union Station to take a trip on The Polar Express. On this ride, some familiar phrases from the original children’s book will be read out loud. There will also be a live musical using the original motion picture soundtrack where occupants can interact with characters from the movie.

Enjoy some hot chocolate and a big chocolate chip cookie on the way to the North Pole. For ticket prices, visit The Polar Express Train Ride website.

Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden

Watch the Missouri Botanical Garden turn into a holiday utopia. The Garden holds close to two million lights for beautiful, bright holiday displays.

There are add-ons to tickets that include a dinner package at the botanical garden restaurant, Sassafras, and a fire pit package for up to 20 people with a reserved fire pit accompanied by smores and hot cocoa.

For ticket prices and times, visit their website. The Garden Glow runs until January 6.

Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park

Since 1987, Tilles Park’s Winter Wonderland has been a joy in the St. Louis area. From Nov. 22 to Dec. 30, families can drive through and bask in over one million lights that unveil over 100 holiday displays.

Tickets vary based on the vehicle. For more information, visit their website.

Home Alone Concert

St. Louis’ Stifel Theatre is hosting 2023’s Home Alone in concert for St. Louis. Conducted by Jason Seber, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is performing the iconic movie’s original soundtrack live on stage.

This memorable concert will only be here in St. Louis for two days, Dec. 9-10. Tickets are on sale now.

Candy Cane Lane

On the 6500 block of Murdoch Avenue, neighborhood residents have come together to make a creative and joyful drive-through display of Christmas lights and inflatables. This yearly tradition in the neighborhood turns this block of Murdoch Avenue into Candy Cane Lane.

Residents or visitors can come here and appreciate these displays for free.

“LITmas” Christmas Pop-Up Experience

Molly’s In Soulard will be having an annual pop-up experience for the holiday season with a revamped decor and menu to match the spirit of the season. Patrons can enjoy a holiday-themed meal and a holiday-themed alcoholic drink from the 12 Days of LITmas Menu.

Molly’s will be keeping this around all the way until December 23rd.

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Musical

Rudolph The Musical is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Dec. 23. Go and see the iconic characters from the television special with a 90-minute show including a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $25-83. Visit the Fabulous Fox Theatre website to purchase tickets.

