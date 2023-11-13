Former Webster coach returns to Soccer Park as a Griffin 

On Oct. 14, 32-year-old Josh Sellmeyer returned to Soccer Park — the home of Webster University’s Men’s Soccer team. As a former defender and coach for the Gorloks, Sellmeyer was seated in the visiting dugout for the very first time — donning the colors of Fontbonne University.

Sellmeyer announced his departure from the Webster Men’s Soccer coaching staff seven months ago. It followed the departure of Head Coach Mike Siener in December 2022.

“Ultimately, it was time for a change,” Sellmeyer said. “I had a fantastic time as a student-athlete and coach at Webster University and I’m incredibly proud of everything the men’s soccer program accomplished while I was there. Lots of tremendous memories and relationships built.”

On Nov. 3, 2012, 22-year-old Sellmeyer celebrated a SLIAC Tournament Championship at Fenton’s Soccer Park. As the Gorloks’ captain that season, he started all 19 games and won SLIAC Player of the Year.

Just over eight years later, Sellmeyer celebrated another SLIAC Tournament Championship at Fenton’s Soccer Park — this time, as associate head coach. Defensive specialist Sellmeyer played a crucial role in fostering the Gorloks’ defense play, which ranked best in SLIAC that year, conceding just five goals in 14 games.

The very next season, the team repeated the feat, and Sellmeyer earned another victory at Soccer Park. This time, the defense was far and beyond the best in the conference, boasting twelve shutouts throughout the season.

Now, Sellmeyer coaches at Fontbonne, just four miles from Webster, connected along Big Bend Boulevard. When it comes to the schools’ soccer rivalry, their history goes back almost forty years — when they first met on Sept. 24, 1984. Since then, Fontbonne faced the Gorloks 62 times, making them Webster’s most frequent opponent.

In the Webster-Fontbonne match on Oct. 14, in which the Gorloks scathed away a 1-0 victory, Sellmeyer was excited to see the familiar faces at Webster.

“I am looking forward to seeing them and chatting with them,” Sellmeyer said. “It’s going to be difficult to coach against a team I know so well and love, but now, I love where I’m at — being part of the Fontbonne family.”

On Nov. 2, Webster and Fontbonne faced off once again in the semi-finals of the SLIAC Tournament. The Gorloks shut out the Griffins 2-0, thanks to Talha Dizdarevic and Carlos Llamas each netting a goal.

