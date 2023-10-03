Comic: Student Protest By Ethan Meece - October 3, 2023 0 47 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Students protested in the quad Sept. 19 over what they call a lack of transparency and fiscal responsibility from administration. Some wonder if the administration’s response will result in tangible change. Comic created by Ethan Meece. Share this post Ethan Meece + posts This author does not have any more posts. Related Related Posts How do you feel about the student walk-out protest?Student protesters marched from the quad to the intersection of Edgar Rd. and Big Bend… Webster student protest leads to student arrestWebster student-led protest started Dec 2. with a blocked intersection at Big Bend and Edgar… Administration backs student-led protest near campusStudent-led protests raising awareness about social prejudice caused by alleged police brutality led to the…