Emerson Library holds banned books read in

Webster’s Emerson Library will hold a “Banned Books Read In” Oct. 2 in honor of the American Library Association’s “Banned Books Week.”

At the event, Emerson Library plans to fill up carts with books that have been deemed too inappropriate for school and public libraries. The library will offer snacks, stickers and a comfortable place to read. Students, faculty and staff are invited.

“We want to make sure that our students, faculty and staff have intellectual freedom,” said Heidi Vix, the director of Library Resources and Access Services.

Over 300 books have been banned in Missouri as of the 22-23 school year. This places the state in third place nationally in the number of books banned, according to a recent report by PEN America.

“I think Webster, as well as all educational institutions, should be aware of the challenges that surround them,” Vix said. “It should be across everyone’s mind, why are people trying to limit that information? It is our job as librarians and educators to make this information available to everyone.”

For more information, visit the Emerson Library or the event’s webpage.

