“Snacklocks” Trio Feed Students at “Girl Dinner”

The Snackloks, Webster University’s trio of snack-delivering students, hosted Girl Dinner, their first event in collaboration with the Housing and Residential Life Office. 151 students participated, including both on-campus residents and commuters.

West Hall’s multipurpose room filled with students ready to participate in the “girl dinner” trend that has taken TikTok by storm, with almost two billion views on the hashtag. With 25 snack options ranging from pickles to mac and cheese, each attendee could pick three ingredients to build their own personal “girl dinner.”

“‘Girl dinner” is when you don’t want to make food, but you have a lot of random ingredients, so you just eat all the ingredients separately,” Snacklok Abby Stone said. “It can be like marshmallows, chocolate chips and graham crackers, but instead of making an actual s’more you just eat the ingredients.”

Students sat at tables with their friends talking through their snack picks, their own takes

on the trend and, occasionally, belting out the TikTok audio.

“I think it went great,” Snacklok Talia Jones said. “It’s a great trend for us because when you do housing things, obviously, we can’t give everyone a full meal.”

While “girl dinner” marks their first event, the Snackloks’ story goes further back. The trio—Stone, Jones and Sydney Agge—met in elementary school and continued their friendship through college. As freshmen at Webster, Jones and Agge roomed together in West Hall. After one semester without them, Stone transferred to Webster University to be close to them.

The Snackloks paid for their own snacks at the start, spending around $50 each of their own money every time they passed out snacks. Now housing pays for all their snacks, which can cost about $200 each week, allowing them to increase the frequency of their snack deliveries and expand their reach.

The trio now serves students in all on-campus housing, visiting two housing locations each week. Off-campus students can also experience the Snackloks during events like “Girl Dinner.” The three also shared an interest in growing the Snackloks team.

“Personally, I’ve been wanting to get some freshmen to help us,” Jones shared, “I know a lot of freshmen were like, ‘We want to help.’”

All three Snackloks shared their desire to host more events and expressed their gratitude for the role they can play in their peers’ campus experience.

“Sometimes people are confused, because they just have never met us before,” Agge said. “Then other people who we see weekly, you can hear them run to the door and open the door with excitement. It’s just really nice to actually know a lot of people on campus.”

