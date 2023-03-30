Photo Series:What’s blooming around campus?

Upon the groundhog’s decision of six more weeks of winter, spring is officially starting to blossom throughout the Webster University campus. With more flowers and trees to be blooming soon, here’s a first look at what spring on Webster’s campus will look like.

All photos in this series were taken by Brian Rubin.

Starting near Webster Hall, bouquets of poet’s narcissus can be found under trees housing an owl family beneath the shade of the flag poles. According to Gardenia.net, these flowers can grow over a foot tall and increase in population each year.

On the way to Marletto’s, students will come across patches of moss phlox. New Moon Nursery says these flowers are able to grow in both full sun or partly shaded areas. They also come in 70 different varieties, according to SF Gate.

Strolling across the quad, students can expect to see wild daffodils blooming in the walkway by the tables. According to Gardenia.com, these flowers can be toxic to pets, such as dogs. Daffodils are also the national flower of Wales, and they symbolize friendship and new beginnings, according to Boston Bulbs, a botanical wholesale company based in the United Kingdom.

These trees cast over the pathways leading up to both the Multicultural Center and International Student Affairs (MCISA) building and the Alumni House. They contain flowers from the rose family. Some rose fossils are as old as 35 million years old, according to Sophie Allport, a lifestyle company. All roses are also edible.

Webster students and faculty can expect more flowers to bloom in the coming weeks. Including, for the first time, in the COVID-19 memorial garden outside of the University Center, an SGA-funded garden remembering the ones whom Webster lost in the pandemic.

