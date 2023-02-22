Brief: Film screenings to celebrate Black History Month

Association for African American Collegians (AAAC) and Webster Film Association (WFA) are partnering up to screen two full-length feature films in celebration of Black History Month. The films stray from what’s typically shown around this time, which are historical films and biopics.

The films are known to be full of positive representation both on screen and behind the scenes. One film features an all-Black cast, while the other has the first Black director in his genre.

WFA president Jacob Lenharth hopes that these films will inspire people to open themselves up to diverse content outside of Black History Month.

“This [event] is one of the few times they really push forward Black filmmakers and celebrate them. After it’s done, they fade back into the catalog,” Lenharth says.

The showing will also be an opportunity to foster a positive environment for students to celebrate Black history in film.

Marcus Parsons, AAAC’s engagement coordinator, shares his own personal hopes for the outcome of the event. He especially expresses the need for creating an experience that allows students to gain knowledge about African American culture through the arts.

“We really just want people to have fun and get a spotlight on Black talent,” Parsons said.

The event will be held on Feb. 24 from 5-9 p.m. in Sverdrup Room 123. Two showings will take place, giving more students a chance to attend the event.

