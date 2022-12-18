Renovated Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum opens

Seventy-seven years ago, the tragedy that is the Holocaust ended after killing over 6 million Jews. Since then, Holocaust museums and memorials have been built across the world, including one in St. Louis, which opened in 1995.

The newly renovated Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum opened Nov. 2, 2022. Amy Lutz, director of marketing and communication at the museum and a volunteer before the update, said this is the newest museum in the country to open its doors.

“Something that is very unique about this museum is that we focus on the stories, the voices, the faces of St. Louis area survivors, liberators and witnesses. Their stories and their narratives take people through the chronological history of St. Louis,” Lutz said.

On the 50th anniversary of the Holocaust’s end (1995), the St. Louis museum was opened, and on the 75th anniversary, museum officials approved the renovation.

“The former museum was a really incredible, impactful space, but it opened in 1995. It needed some new technology, it needed to grow [and] it needed to reflect newer research. But also, because it’s bigger, it gives us more space to tell more stories and to tell other stories more in-depth,” Lutz said about the renovations.