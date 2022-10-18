Remembering Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury’s impact has lasted over 80 years as one of the most beloved singers and actors of the last century. On Oct. 11, the world got the news of her death just days before her 97th birthday.

Making her debut in the 1944 film “Gaslight,” Lansbury’s career spans 75 years with appearances all the way until 2022. Her final credit will be the upcoming film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The Broadway star won seven Tony awards stretching back to 1966, with iconic roles in iconic musicals such as Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Lansbury took home the Tony for lead actress in that musical.

Lansbury also made appearances in TV shows. Most remember her from “Murder, She Wrote,” where Lansbury spent 12 years as the main character Jessica Fletcher. As a mystery author who uses her attention to detail to solve crimes.

As profound and memorable as her Broadway and TV roles were, I think Lansbury’s biggest impact came from the movies she starred in. She was known for roles such as Mayor McGerkle from 2018’s “The Grinch,” Mrs. Van Gundy in 2011’s “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” and The Balloon Lady in 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Despite these films making their own impacts, Lansbury’s most impactful role came in 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast.” One of the most iconic characters from this iconic Disney movie was Lansbury as Mrs. Potts, the castle’s main housekeeper and Chip’s mother who was turned into a teapot. With phrases like “off to the cupboard now, Chip” and “tale as old as time,” Lansbury’s voice will live on forever.

Lansbury’s 75-year career changed and inspired so many, and she will live on with recognition from her roles. Whether you were a TV lover, a movie lover or a music lover, there is something that Lansbury did that can reach everyone.

