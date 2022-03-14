New campus to open in Republic of Georgia

The location in Tbilisi, Georgia plans to offer classes for Media Studies, International Relations and Business Administration undergraduate majors, as well as GCP courses.

Webster University has study abroad locations in Geneva, Switzerland; Leiden, Netherlands; Vienna, Austria; Athens Greece and Accra, Ghana. The university now plans to open a study abroad program in Tbilisi, Georgia. Tbilisi was called the “World’s Most Bohemian City” according to National Geographic.

“Tbilisi is the capital city of the Republic of Georgia and has a robust city life, including things like cafes and cultural activities,” director of Global Program Development Hannah Verity said.

In the republic of Georgia, students can study any Global Citizenship Program course requirements or classes for three specific undergraduate majors. These majors include, Media Studies, International Relations and Business Administration. There are also courses for three graduate programs: International Relations, Business Administration and Media Communication.

However, the Georgia campus is not available for students yet.

“We would like to get the campus established and then will evaluate when we can launch study abroad to Georgia. As part of that evaluation, we want to make sure that all the necessary supports are in place (for example housing, visa assistance, dedicated study abroad staff) before we open study abroad from Webster Groves to the new campus,” Verity said.

Webster University’s campus in Tashkent, Uzbekistan also expects to welcome international students in the near future, according to the director of Study Abroad, Kelly Heath.

“The campus has not started to receive incoming study abroad students yet. We are hoping to launch that in spring 2023,” Heath said.

Both eight and 16-week programs will be offered at the Tashkent and the Georgia locations, according to Verity. For students who don’t want to stay abroad for eight or 16 weeks, there are faculty-led study abroad opportunities. This semester alone there are nine faculty-led study abroad opportunities.

Verity also said financial aid will still apply if students from the Webster Groves campus study abroad.

In the end, Verity believes the new campus in Tbilisi will offer students important learning opportunities once it opens.

“From the perspective of international mobility, having a campus in Georgia opens the possibility for students and faculty in the Webster network to connect across cultures and experiences that they might not have been exposed to otherwise. These types of exchanges create robust and meaningful learning opportunities for our students as they navigate a future where challenges will have to be met through global cooperation and equitable solutions will be found through the contributions of multicultural teams working together,” Verity said.

For more information on how to apply for Webster University Study Abroad go to https://webster.edu/study-abroad/application.php. This will include dates on when to apply by, steps for how to apply and a withdrawal policy.

