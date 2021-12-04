Winterfest 2021 brings ice skating and S’mores to Kiener Plaza

The event began on Nov. 20, after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 20, Winterfest 2021 opened at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Director of Programming and Events of the Gateway Arch Foundation, Webster University alumnus Camille Brooks, said Winterfest has had an overwhelmingly positive reception.

“Our website has gotten more traction than we’ve had in a while, I’ll say for sure. We have gotten some of the highest social media posts and interactions we’ve ever had on any post and our preview nights were sold out,” Brooks said.

Last year, the event was held digitally due to the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.

Winterfest takes place until Dec. 25 and offers activities like ice skating and s’mores making. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday night, there will be a marketplace featuring music.

Brooks said the event will also offer food trucks and vendors, igloo rentals that can hold six individuals for two hours, ice skating rentals, s’mores and fire pits.

The rentable igloos at Winterfest can accommodate up to six people.

If parking is a concern, Kiener Plaza parking garage east and west is available.

During the event, a three-versus-three hockey tournament was conducted, showcasing the St. Louis Blues and sporting novelty team names such as 16-bit Legends, who were playing for a small trophy. Earlier that morning, the ribbon-cutting ceremony and 5K run started the day.

