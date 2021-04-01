The Journal On-Air: Episode #4

The presidents of Webster University College Democrats and Webster University Conservatives talk about political polarization, a Webster student releases an EP and more.

The presidents of Webster University College Democrats (WUCD) and Webster University Conservatives (WUCON) discuss political polarization. The hosts discuss the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and this year’s commencement speaker in the news segment. In lifestyle, listen to two music-based stories: one explores Winter Opera St. Louis’ return to live opera productions and the other highlights a Webster student who released an EP. Sports discusses men’s golf and women’s basketball team. Finally, listen to a segment on Biden’s policies in opinions.

