Webster seeks Student Ambassadors

For student Haley Emelko, being a student ambassador is a chance to represent the chancellor and the university. Emelko also says ambassadors act as a liaison between the outside world and what happens on our campus. Webster is seeking student ambassadors for the 2021-2022 school year.

“College is not just about the academics, it’s about the connections and events that happen after the classes are over,” Emelko said. “I’d definitely recommend being an ambassador to anyone who enjoys talking about Webster and the cool programs we have going on, and because it’s a great way to be more in the know.”

Brian Barlay, the graduate assistant for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office, said the office is looking for a diverse group of students at Webster who are involved on campus.

Emelko says this is one of her favorite parts about being an ambassador.

“The opportunities to meet interesting and influential people at the functions we attend [is my favorite part,]” Emelko said. “It’s a great way to make connections.”

Applications are due on April 16 at 5 p.m. Anyone that is looking for a leadership position on campus can apply.

Share this post

Related