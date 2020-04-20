April 22, 2020

COVID-19 affects Webster Groves, the first few weeks in photos

By | April 20th, 2020

On March 11, Webster University announced all classes would move online until April 3 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. However, as the situation developed, the university quickly adjusted its policy to help contain the spread of the virus among the Webster community. Webster closed its campus housing on March 22, and two days later, classes officially moved online for the remainder of the semester.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced students to adapt to new environments. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson put in place a stay-at-home order on March 23 in St. Louis. Since then, businesses and citizens of the Webster Groves community have made changes to their lifestyles. St. Louis County closed all parks at 8 p.m. on April 3, furthering the adjustment for many.

This photo series shows the beginning of COVID-19’s impact on Webster University and the community surrounding it.

Phạm Xuân Bình Sơn walks down an empty hallway in East Hall while moving from the dorm into the Webster Village Apartments on March 27, 2020. As an international student from Vietnam, Sơn is among students who requested to stay in on-campus housing through the remainder of the semester. Sơn went from living with three other roommates to living by himself in a two bedroom apartment. “The situation scares a lot of people, but not necessarily me,” Sơn said. “The less people [on campus], the better.” Photo by Christine Tannous

 

Webster student Alyssa Fox works on homework in the basement of her home on March 31, 2020, after returning to St. Louis from her time studying abroad early. Fox spent 14 days quarantined in her home with her family after coming back from Vienna, Austria. While some Webster students switched to St. Louis-based online classes, Fox will attend her Vienna classes through the end of the semester. Photo by Christine Tannous

 

A sign hangs in the window on Suburban Cleaners in Webster Groves, 126 E. Lockwood Ave, on April 3, 2020. The current St Louis stay-at-home order allows only essential businesses to open in the area, like healthcare facilities and grocery stores. Photo by Christine Tannous

 

Nora Theimann, left, and Katie Thiemann, right, sit below the balcony of Sunrise Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care facility, in Webster Groves, 45 E. Lockwood Ave, to talk with Katie Thiemann’s parents, Jack and Jane Magee, on April 10, 2020. The Theimanns have tried to visit the facility every day since the start of the pandemic when the weather permits them to. Jane Magee, right, is a Webster graduate from the class of 1954. Photo by Christine Tannous

 

Austin Harris, left, moves out of the Webster Village Apartments with the help of his friend Ethan Bacott, middle, and his mother, Kelly Harris, after being forced to leave campus early due to COVID-19 on March 20, 2020. Kelly Harris, from Ohio, was among families who drove from out of state to help their children move home less than a week after Webster announced the new policy. “People are dying,” one mother said. “What can we do?” Photo by Christine Tannous

 

Dewey’s Pizza employee Emma Hintz hands a curbside pick-up order to a customer at the restaurant’s location in Webster Groves, 124 E. Lockwood Ave., on April 3, 2020. The current stay-at-home order in St. Louis does not allow restaurants to be open for dine-in options, but does allow pick-up, curbside and delivery. Photo by Christine Tannous

 

Roger’s Produce Manager Joe Whitnell, right, works in the market’s outdoor section in Webster Groves, 625 E. Lockwood Ave., on April 10, 2020, while customers wearing face masks and other protective gear shopped around the section for flowers and other produce items. Whitnell said the pandemic has improved the amount of business the market gets because he thinks more people are at home cooking. Photo by Christine Tannous

 

A man plays tennis in Blackburn Park in Webster Groves on April 3, 2020, the last day St. Louis county parks were officially open. St. Louis County officials announced on April 2 that county parks would close at 8 p.m. the next day until at least April 22. City parks remain open with limited law enforcement patrolling county parks to prevent visitors from entering. Photo by Christine Tannous

 

Share this post

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts