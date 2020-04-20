COVID-19 affects Webster Groves, the first few weeks in photos

On March 11, Webster University announced all classes would move online until April 3 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. However, as the situation developed, the university quickly adjusted its policy to help contain the spread of the virus among the Webster community. Webster closed its campus housing on March 22, and two days later, classes officially moved online for the remainder of the semester.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced students to adapt to new environments. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson put in place a stay-at-home order on March 23 in St. Louis. Since then, businesses and citizens of the Webster Groves community have made changes to their lifestyles. St. Louis County closed all parks at 8 p.m. on April 3, furthering the adjustment for many.

This photo series shows the beginning of COVID-19’s impact on Webster University and the community surrounding it.

Share this post