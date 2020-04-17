Webster Groves police officer charged with sexual abuse after allegedly assaulting female officer

“I believe that the defendant poses a danger to a crime victim because of the severity of the offense,” St. Louis County Detective Serif Sadikovic wrote.

A Webster Groves police officer was charged with sexual abuse on Friday after allegedly sexually assaulting a female officer.

According to court documents obtained by The Journal, officer Eric Davis, 37, “aggressively shoved” his hand down a female officer’s pants and ripped open her shirt on Aug. 25, 2019.

St. Louis County Detective Serif Sadikovic corroborated the charges with a written statement.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case.

Davis has had no other criminal history. His bond is set at $20,000.

A spokesman for the Webster Groves Police did not immediately address The Journal’s request for comment.

