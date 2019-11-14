SGA approves ‘Webster for Warren’

“I think it’s important because students right now need more of a voice in politics,” club founder Grant Crocker said. “It’s pretty scary to get involved and really make your voice active.”

The Student Government Association (SGA) approved a new club, Webster for Warren on Nov.12. The club will advocate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign 2020 presidential campaign.

Club founder Grant Crocker works for Warren’s campaign. He runs “Missouri for Elizabeth Warren” social media accounts. Crocker said he wants to start endorsing Warren on campus because many people don’t know who to vote for in the democratic primaries.

“I think it’s important because students right now need more of a voice in politics,” Crocker said. “It’s pretty scary to get involved and really make your voice active.”

Currently, Crocker said he only wants to focus on the election. If Warren wins the primaries, he said he’d love to keep the club, but expand it to support all of Warren’s policies and educate people on them. If she loses, Crocker plans to turn the club into a group that support progressive platforms.

Webster for Warren has been in the works for weeks.. He struggled to find a faculty advisor until he found Amy Whited-Hylton.

The club has currently has 17 prospective members. The group’s first event involves canvasing Webster Groves on Nov. 24. Crocker said the club will also set up tables for policy chats.

Crocker said he’s not worried about a lack of representation of other candidates on campus.

“I don’t really think that will be a problem, it’s a really open-minded place. I really hope that since we respect other people’ opinions, that people will respect us.”

Warren, a democratic candidate, aims to tackle corruption in Washington “that makes our government work for the wealthy and well-connected,” her website writes.

The Webster University College Democrats do not endorse Crocker’s new club, according to Crocker, who is also a member of Webster University College Democrats.

“This is all for Elizabeth Warren and I just want to focus my time on her,” Crocker said.

Senior Emily Brooks said the “Webster for Warren” club could also bring more advocacy for the college democrats.

Crocker, a senior, said he’s looking for officers to take over the club after he graduates. New members benefit from the club, according to Crocker.

“Even if you don’t support Elizabeth Warren, we can at least get you involved and get you volunteer experience because I think that’s very important,” Crocker said.

The SGA will not fund “Webster for Warren.” It voted to add the club with twelve votes in favor, none against and one abstained.

Share this post