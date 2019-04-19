SGA announces 2019-20 election results

Students voted sophomore John Wallis as the Student Government Association (SGA) president for the 2019-20 school year.

Wallis surpassed the next closest candidate, Wafa Osman, by 12 votes.

Wallis vowed to donate at least half of his stipend from SGA to fund a scholarship for low-income or first generation college students. During his current position as senator for the School of Communications, Wallis said he noticed SGA doesn’t do enough for low-income students.

“I feel as a member of student government that I shouldn’t be paid for anything,” Wallis said at an SGA event on April 10. “It’s public service, so that’s what inspired giving part of my salary away.”

Wallis’ ballot wrote he also aims to extend Marletto’s hours and work with administration to make the campus more navigable for disabled students.

Wallis said he’s thankful to anyone who ran for SGA positions this year.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to build an organization that could truly represent the students here at Webster,” Wallis said. “This has been so exciting, and I can’t wait to get to work with this new SGA to build a better Webster for everyone.”

Share this post

Related