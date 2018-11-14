Day classes cancelled due to weather conditions

This story has been updated to clarify only the lower level of the University Center will be open.

All Webster University St. Louis campuses are closed Thursday, Nov. 15 because of bad weather. Day classes are cancelled, but the university will decide at noon tomorrow whether evening classes will still occur.

Several buildings around campus will remain open, including the lower level of the University Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Marletto’s Marketplace will open for weekend hours, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Thanksgiving Gorlok Gathering, an event in Marletto’s that will serve free Thanksgiving food, will still happen from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Public Safety will remain open throughout the day.

