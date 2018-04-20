Webster University appoints new chief financial officer

President Elizabeth Stroble and Provost Julian Schuster have appointed Ken Creehan as acting chief financial officer. Creehan will also retain his position as director of process involvement in Webster’s financial department.

Webster made the new appointee following its parting with Ana Karaman on April 13, according to Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin. Karaman served as Webster’s CFO since 2016.

Webster appointed Karaman as CFO back on August 12, 2016. Karaman came to Webster after serving as the vice chancellor for Administration, Planning and Finance at the University of Washington Bothell. Karaman is originally from Russia, where she worked as a prosecutor and economist, and immigrated to the United States in 1995. She has had more than nine years of experience overseeing university finances, planning, and administration at various institutions, including Webster.

A Webster issued statement said no further details could not be discussed due to it being a personnel matter.

