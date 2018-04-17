Men’s golf finishes season on a hot note

The Gorloks golf team could be on the verge of repeating history for an eighth consecutive time next week.

Webster finished their regular season by tying for third-place out of 19 teams at the Augustana Invitational in Augustana, Illinois on Friday, April 13. As a whole the team shot a 300, tying with Illinois’ Wheaton College.

Frye Lake Golf Club in Augustana was originally set to host 36 holes of play over two days but the event was cut in half due to weather concerns. Team leader and freshman Will Hocker shot a 72 on the par-70 course.

Behind Hocker were: junior Brian Morris, who tied for 12th place with a a four-over 74, sophomore Zac Ciesla tied for 18th place with a 75, sophomore Cole Pickett tied for 49th with a 79. Junior Will Murphy then rounded things out for the team by tying for 72nd with an 83.

If the team has aspirations of winning the upcoming championship rounds, they will likely need a strong performance from their best player Will Hocker. Hocker came away with his third St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week honors.

On the season, they own a 72-62 record during four-player team matchups, with Hocker leading the way with a 83.7 percent win percentage.

After nearly a two-week break from action, the team prepares for a contest next Monday.

Next comes the two-day 36-hole SLIAC championship spanning April 23-24 at Timber Lakes Golf Club in Staunton, Illinois. The NCAA National Championship then takes place at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina from May 15-18.

Webster has previously won seven SLIAC championships, and hope to defend their title this time around.

Share this post

Related