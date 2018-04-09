Editorial: The Journal won best paper in Missouri

The Webster Journal won the best college newspaper in the state of Missouri at the 2018 Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) conference on Saturday. MCMA judged the Journal’s content for the 2017 calendar year.

The Journal won a total of 28 awards, an increase from the 21 awards won at last year’s conference.

Individual awards:

First Place news writing – Jessica Karins Second Place feature writing – Emily Van de Riet Honorable Mention feature writing – Emma Larson First Place sports writing – Andrew McMunn Second Place sports writing – Jacob Claspille Third Place sports writing – Jacob Claspille First Place in-depth news reporting – Sara Bannoura, Hanna Holthaus, Alexa Kannenberg Second Place in-depth news reporting – Jessica Karins, Emily Van de Riet Third Place column writing – Katie Manzke First Place news photography – Sara Bannoura Second Place news photography – Sara Bannoura First Place feature photography – Andrew McMunn Second Place feature photography – Haley Walter Third Place feature photography – Sara Bannoura First Place political/editorial cartoon – Sarah Blankenship First Place Page One design – Sara Bannoura, Jacob Claspille First Place photo page – Sara Bannoura Second Place photo page – Jordan Palmer, Emily Van de Riet Second Place special section of supplement – Sara Bannoura, Hanna Holthaus, Alexa Kannenberg First Place video – Emily Van de Riet Third Place video – Emily Van de Riet Honorable Mention video – Emily Van de Riet First Place multimedia package – Andrew McMunn, Olivia Fitzgerald Second Place multimedia package – Sara Bannoura, Andrew McMunn, Olivia Fitzgerald

Newspaper awards:

Honorable Mention website First Place Sweepstakes Division 2 First Place Best Overall Newspaper Division 2 Best in State – All Division

Swept categories: Feature Photography, Sports Writing

