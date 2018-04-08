SGA candidates running for 2018-19

CANDIDATES FOR PRESIDENT

Name: Isaiah Pasek-Santiago

Major: International Relations

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

As an international relations major and an engaged political individual, I am determined to create a fair and diverse environment that permeates throughout every aspect of Webster. Taylor and I will work to create a SGA that works for the students rather than its own image, and that empowers Webster’s diverse student body. We will bring a clear vision and steady hands to Webster STL SGA by unifying Webster’s Global SGA network and ensuring the administration is held rightfully accountable.

Name: Zoe Burton

Major: Political Science, Film Studies

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

Having had the opportunity to work closely with the President this year and seeing a lot of mess transpire, I know what areas can be fixed, such as transparency and collectiveness in work. I want to help the Student Government Association be better and I want students to gain a confidence in the people the put in charge. As President, I will be able to create an atmosphere of cohesiveness and trust. I’ve seen my fellow members who are in SGA now get ignored and I don’t want that for them in the future. I want to show that a President can be a good leader and a great team member through unity, progress, and change.

Name: Vladimir Radojkovic

Major: Business Administration

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

My two primary reasons to run are to work hard on issues that matter to students, having a consistent and open dialogue. I want to fight for more diverse faculty staff, longer gym hours, better counseling and better integration of international students to the campus culture. I also believe that SGA through the events and passive programs could establish a school spirit that could help a lot of students to feel like they belong somewhere.

CANDIDATES FOR VICE PRESIDENT

Name: Taylor Michl

Major: Women, Gender &Sexuality Studies; Spanish

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

As an activist, I am passionate about advocating for those whose voices have been ignored. My running mate and I (Isaiah Santiago, Presidential candidate) are a team with strong convictions to change Webster SGA into the efficient, inclusive and accessible tool that it has the potential to be. We have a wealth of combined knowledge which will help us to not only unify and empower Webster’s global campuses, but also to hold the administration accountable to the needs of all students and faculty.

Name: John Wallis

Major: Secondary Social Studies

2018-19 Enrollment: Sophomore

Intent to Run:

There are divisions in SGA that I want to fix. We took an oath to bring a meeting ground of peace and prosperity to the organization, and we have not done so. Let’s bring us back to civility and do things that need to be done to strengthen the idea of community for this organization. The students at Webster and its future are my main concern. I want to listen to them and make changes based on what the students want. Let’s be a voice for them, and let’s make progress for future students.

Name: Noor Rashid

Major: Business Management & Legal Studies

2018-19 Enrollment: Sophomore

Intent to Run:

1.Being the Vice President of SGA would give me an opportunity to become the voice of all students, advocate rights of minorities and bring a positive change towards the system.

2.There are some issues around campus that need to be addressed immediately i.e. accessibility for students with special needs, housing and accommodation and facilities for student athletes. I would be in a better position to promote these ideas and convince authorities to take steps needed to bring the required changes.

CANDIDATES FOR COMPTROLLER

Name: Emmilyn Murphy

Major: Accounting

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

My two main reasons for running is to give back to my school in the best way I know possible and continuing to make accessing critical information that students need easier.

CANDIDATES FOR SECRETARY

Name: Sama Rammahs

Major: Accounting and Business Administration

2018-19 Enrollment: Junior

Intent to Run:

I would like to make sure that Webster students are receiving the best that Webster has to offer. I would like to give those who don’t have a voice, a louder voice so that they could also be heard. I would like to see a change in the student body; such as, more interactions and activities on and off campus.

CANDIDATES FOR STUDENT ORGANIZATION LIAISON

Name: Caylin Thompson

Major: Film, Television, and Video Production

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

I want this year to be the best for everyone. I want to make the changes that Webster needs to address and also help the organizations expand in certain ways.

Name: Aathif Shamail

Major: International Business

2018-19 Enrollment: Junior

Intent to Run:

* To improve relationship Between students and SGA body

* To encourage clubs to have more events on campus

Name: Ashley Duhaime

Major: Human Resources Management

2018-19 Enrollment: Graduate

Intent to Run:

I am passionate about university experiences. The pursuit of higher education is an interesting and important time in one’s life; it can be incredibly enriching. It would be a privilege to contribute to this experience. I want to help Student Organization maximize their potential and bring our Gorloks the best collegiate experience possible.

Another reason I am running is because I am confident I can achieve my goals. I am confident I can positively contribute to our student body.

CANDIDATES FOR SERGEANT-AT-ARMS

Name: David Gunderson

Major: Psychology

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

I would like to establish some sort of judiciary body for conflicts of interpretation within the SGA. There have been recurrent issues of interpretation of the constitution and as Sergeant at Arms, I will not allow for their continuation.

I would also like to examine and review the policies behind the student activity fee. If SGA cannot spend the money that it utilizes from students, then we need to change the policy that charges students.

Finally, I would like to create a community garden.

Name: Ittikorn Meeboonlue

Major: International Relations

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

One I want to be a part of student government.

Second, I want to promote any student needs in order to answer their goal and achievement.

Name: Fayeshun Brown

Major: Biological Sciences

2018-19 Enrollment: Junior

Intent to Run:

To bring the student body together so that no one feels left out. To empower the voices of all students.

CANDIDATES FOR AMBASSADOR FOR STUDENT INCLUSION

Name: Andrea Barajas

Major: Animation

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

One of my major reasons for running is to experience being a part of SGA and begin to experience leadership on a new level. Also, it is a privilege to be able to help with the issues on diversity and inclusion in our university for our future influential students.

Name: Matthew West

Major: International Human Rights

2018-19 Enrollment: Sophomore

Intent to Run:

As a freshman I got a glimpse of the inner workings of Webster University, and I believe there is so much more we can do for our students to make them feel more at home, and as a person I have always tried to find answers to problems and I have noticed a few things that need to be refined on campus, and I believe the SGA has the capability to change them. Also, back home I worked to advocate for and understand human rights and I believe it is my duty to promote the rights of others.

Name: Vishalkumar Thakkar

Major: IT Management

2018-19 Enrollment: Graduate

Intent to Run:

I, being from the country, where we have so many races, religions, have learnt so many valuable lessons that how a society can grow with overall inclusion of everyone from everywhere. I would like to apply the same here. I would also like to help those students who are afraid to raise their voices and concerns and I would like become voice of them

CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATE SENATOR

Name: Lydia Apriliani

Major: MBA

2018-19 Enrollment: Graduate

Intent to Run:

I am running for Senator Graduate of the Student Government Association because I believe there is much about our University that can be changed to increase enrollment, solidify retention, and dramatically increase the quality of life for both students and faculty alike.

CANDIDATES FOR SENATOR – SCHOOL OF EDUCATION

Name: Katie Stevens

Major: Secondary English Education

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

Student Government Association is a fantastic opportunity to connect students with valuable resources in and around campus. Individual interactions with students are meaningful. I am passionate about student retention and Student Government is an outlet for improving the way of life on campus, from Student Grant Fund opportunities to changing the ins and outs of academic programming. I believe that I have and can continue to positively influence and represent the student body here at Webster.

CANDIDATES FOR SENATOR- COLLEGE OF ARTS &SCIENCES

Name: Michael Langston

Major: Political Science (Public Law Emphasis)

2018-19 Enrollment: Sophomore

Intent to Run:

I’ve been a Senator-At-Large for the second semester of the 2017-18 school year, and while I feel as though I could start helping out our student body, it feels as though as a Senator of the College of Arts and Sciences I can help our student body even more by giving a more focused approach to what I do to benefit the students of Webster University.

Name: Saneel Sharma

Major: Biotechnology

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

Firstly, I firmly believe that I can bring more students to be aware and be a part of all the programs and projects of the SGA. Secondly, I want students to believe and have trust in the SGA, not only as a governing body but as an organization that is supposed to help every Gorlok in all aspects of university life.

Name: Peter Conowall

Major: Chemistry

2018-19 Enrollment: Senior

Intent to Run:

I have a very unique experience among the School of Arts and Sciences that separate me from the rest of the students as a potential candidate. I am very involved on campus and have studied abroad twice which makes me a candidate who has experience to represent the whole Webster student body.

CANDIDATES FOR SENATOR- GHW SCHOOL OF BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY

Name: Kezia Onsang

Major: Business Administration

2018-19 Enrollment: Sophomore

Intent to Run:

Firstly, I want help the students especially from the school of business, I want them to know more about the school of business and create more connections opportunity for them. As I am a business major, I also want to help them by my background of education and hear their voices. Secondly, I also want to improve my own skills. I’m still learning to deepen my skills. I want to improve my leadership and communication skills by being able to make connections from being a part of SGA.

Name: Maria Gunawan

Major: Business Administration

2018-19 Enrollment: Sophomore

Intent to Run:

I am currently a senator of business and I just got to know a lot more about it. i would like to make this an opportunity for me to come out with more ideas for further improvement as i now know what has been going on.

I love to help people improve and those are my two primary reasons for running this position.

Name: Ruddhi Shinde

Major: MBA

2018-19 Enrollment: Graduate

Intent to Run:

I am quite interested in supporting and participating in the organizations and events which will help me gain experience in a wonderful environment.

Name: Zsuzanna Toth

Major: MBA

2018-19 Enrollment: Graduate

Intent to Run:

As a Senator, I can represent all the students and their needs. I pursue my MBA studies as an international student with academic accommodation so. I would like to represent the disabled students as well during my work and I also would like to show them their disability can`t inhibit their success.

My other primary reason is for running to serve the GHW School of Business and Technology and its students and the SGA with my professional expertise and network in order to achieve our goals.

