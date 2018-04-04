Webster University art department professor dies

A Webster professor in the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts died April 2.

Director of Public Relations Patrick Giblin confirmed Brad Loudenback, a professor of drawing, died in his sleep.

Loudenback taught all levels of drawing and introductory painting. He also taught Northern Renaissance and Nineteenth Century art history courses. He received a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in painting. He also received a Master of Arts from the University of Chicago in the History of Ideas.

The Journal will update the story when more information becomes available.

